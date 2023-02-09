Earthquakes in Turkey/ Prime Minister Ciuca signs in the Book of Condolences at Turkey's Embassy in Bucharest

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday signed the Book of Condolences opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in this country, told Agerpres.

"With a heavy heart, I signed today the Book of Condolence opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest. My thoughts went to those who left this world, following the devastating earthquakes, and to their families. For the survivors of the disaster, we sent our message of compassion, unconditional support and hope that the rescuers will be able to save as many lives as possible," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

According to the PM, "Romania and the whole world are with the Turkish people and Turkey, friend and strategic partner of our country."