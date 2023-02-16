EBRD slightly worsens estimates regarding the development of Romanian economy in 2023, down to 1.7pct

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) slightly worsened its estimates regarding the development of the Romanian economy in 2023, according to the "Regional Economic Prospects" report, published on Thursday by the international financial institution.

According to the latest forecasts of the EBRD, the Romanian economy would register an advance of 1.7pct this year, after the forecast in September indicated an expansion of 1.9pct in 2023, told Agerpres.

Growth would accelerate to 3.2pct next year, according to EBRD forecasts.