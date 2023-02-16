 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EBRD slightly worsens estimates regarding the development of Romanian economy in 2023, down to 1.7pct

euractiv.it
Banca Europeană pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare berd

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) slightly worsened its estimates regarding the development of the Romanian economy in 2023, according to the "Regional Economic Prospects" report, published on Thursday by the international financial institution.

According to the latest forecasts of the EBRD, the Romanian economy would register an advance of 1.7pct this year, after the forecast in September indicated an expansion of 1.9pct in 2023, told Agerpres.

Growth would accelerate to 3.2pct next year, according to EBRD forecasts.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.