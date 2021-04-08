Ecaterina Teodoroiu, Tudor Vladimirescu declared Romanian Nation's Heroes / 2021 - Year of Tudor Vladimirescu

WWI decorated frontline heroine Ecaterina Teodoroiu who was killed in action in 1917, and 1821 Revolution leader Tudor Vladimirescu have been declared 'Heroes of the Romanian Nation', and 2021 is the 'Year of Tudor Vladimirescu', according to a law promulgated today by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the regulatory act, Tudor Vladimirescu is declared 'Hero of the Romanian Nation' "for his outstanding role, courage, heroism and sacrifice during the 1821 Revolution", and Ecaterina Teodoroiu is honored with this title "for her outstanding role, courage, heroism and sacrifice during the First World War".

The two are to be commemorated annually on January 23 and August 22, respectively, and the authorities of the central and local public administration, as well as the public cultural institutions from the country and abroad can organize cultural and scientific programs and events on these occasions.The events organized during the 'Year of Tudor Vladimirescu' are "meant to highlight various aspects of the 1821 Revolution led by Tudor Vladimirescu on the occasion of its 200th anniversary as one of the events that marked the beginning of Romania's national rebirth."Central and local public administration authorities may provide logistic and/or financial support, as appropriate, for programs to promote the 'Year of Tudor Vladimirescu', and Romania's National TV Broadcaster and the Romanian Radio Broadcaster may include in the program of the day aspects from the celebration events. AGERPRES