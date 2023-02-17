ECC2023/Adina Valean hands Melina Mercouri Award to mayor of Timisoara

European Commissioner Adina Valean handed Mayor Dominic Fritz the Melina Mercouri Award for excellence in the preparation of the European Capital, on Friday evening, in the Unirii Square in Timisoara.

"I congratulate you on behalf of the European Commission and I want to hand you, the people of Timisoara, the Melina Mercouri Award for excellence in the preparation of the European Cultural Capital. The award also comes with a million and a half euros, which I hope you will put to good use success in as many events as possible in this wonderful year. Mr. Mayor, allow me to hand you the award," said Adina Valean.

The mayor of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, thanked for the award and said that Timisoara will shine in the coming year.

"Good evening, Timisoara! From today we are the Cultural Capital. Madam Commissioner, thank you for bringing us good news and recognition here in Timisoara, and, on behalf of the people of Timisoara, I accept this award. On behalf of all the people of Timisoara who are now in the square, in the names of the people of Timisoara who are at home, who are at work or who are in the diaspora, thank you for this award. And I thank all those who contributed so that we have this great celebration today, who worked on this project for the last 13 years and thank you to everyone who believed in this project and who believed in Timisoara when everything seemed superfluous. The people of Timisoara will shine this year, without a doubt. Tonight shows us that we can do anything when we are together as a community. Let's have ambitions big, dear citizens of Timisoara, let's all put pitch in and aim high. Timisoara, this is our year, rewrite the story and enlighten Europe through us", said Dominic Fritz. AGERPRES