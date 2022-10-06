Economy Minister Spataru: There are producers who said they are reducing production capacities

There are producers who said that they are reducing their production capacities following the increase in energy prices, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Thursday, in Targoviste.

"(...) last week I was in Brussels and I learned from my counterparts, from the other ministers of Economy, that in other countries they shut down their production facilities. That is precisely why, on 10 October, I shall come up with proposals for measures to be adopted, both at the European and national level, to support these sectors," Minister Florin Spataru replied when asked if there were producers who told him they are leaving the market because of the increased energy prices, told Agerpres.

The increase in electricity and gas prices affected local producers in the steel industry and much was lost in terms of competitiveness, AFV Beltrame CEO in France and Romania, Carlo Beltrame, stated in this context.

"Electricity increased five times, gas ten times, in total, in Targoviste the impact was smaller because production started in June, in Calarasi, where we have another plant, the impact was around tens of millions of euro," Carlo Beltrame said.

The statements were made at the end of the working visit which Minister of Economy Florin Spataru carried out on Thursday at COS Donalam Targoviste.