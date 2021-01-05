Eduard Novak (MTS): We want Romania-Belgium rugby match to be played at Arch of Triumph Stadium

Minister of Youth and Sports (MTS) Eduard Novak told AGERPRES that he would like the rugby match between the national teams of Romania and Belgium, within the Rugby Europe Championship 2020, to be played on the new Arch of Triumph Stadium, after the operating permits are obtained.

"As far as I know, last week the handing over of the stadium to the National Investment Company (CNI) was completed. The construction company handed over to CNI the stadium and they will hand it over to us, the MTS, by January 15. Whereupon all the operating permits are to be obtained, and once we get them, we can get down to work. The rugby team has an international match on February 7 and I also sent a reply in this regard. I said that when we have all the permits to carry out everything correctly and properly, then, without any problem, we will make it available," said Eduard Novak.

Contacted by AGERPRES, the president of the Romanian Rugby Federation, Alin Petrache, stated that it is possible for the match to be played in Craiova.

"I would love to play this match on the new stadium, that's why we built it. But I don't think the approvals will be obtained by that date. We have to inform the European Federation and the World Federation about the venue of the match," said Petrache.

Rugby Europe, the forum that leads the oval shaped ball sport on the continent, decided in mid-December to reschedule for February 6-7 the matches of the last stage of the Rugby Europe Championship 2020, including the match between Romania and Belgium's teams.

Before the last stage of REC 2020, Georgia ranks first, with 19 points, followed by Portugal, 9 points, Spain, 9 points, Russia, 8 points, Belgium, 7 points, Romania, 5 points.