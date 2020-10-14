Education Ministry: 789 schools holding online-only classes, 5,234 apply rotating attendance schedule

A number of 789 educational units are currently operating under the 3rd, online-only learning scenario, and 5,234 work according to the 2nd, mixed scenario, the Ministry of Education and Research informed on Wednesday.

According to data reported by the county and Bucharest school inspectorates, the situation as of Wednesday at noon was as follows:

* 11,633 educational units under the 1st scenario 1: daily face-to-face attendance for all preschoolers and students in the educational units, with the observance and enforcement of all the sanitary protection regulations;

* 5,234 educational units under the 2nd scenario - daily face-to-face attendance for all preschoolers and primary education students, 8th and 12th graders, in compliance with and under enforcement of all the safety rules, respectively one- or two-week rotation for the other gymnasium and high school classes, with the observance and enforcement of all the safety rules;

* 789 educational units working according to the 3rd scenario - online activities/lessons for all preschoolers and students.

The Ministry said that 233 of the 789 units under the 3rd scenario took up this learning system due to in-school infections, while 556 educational units adopted it because of the infection incidence ratio in the respective locality or because of ongoing infrastructure rehabilitation works.

According to the joint Order of the Minister of Education and the Health Minister No. 5.487/1494/01.09.2020, the epidemiological criterion for determining the operating scenario for the educational units / institutions is the cumulative incidence rate of coronavirus infections, respectively the total number of new cases in the last 14 days per 1,000 population.

The decisions regarding the operation scenario of the educational institutions are updated weekly or whenever needed, the Ministry said.