EduMin Cimpeanu: We support the adjustment of the school year structure in the current epidemiological situation

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu informs that the institution he leads supports the adjustment of the school year structure to the "extremely serious" epidemiological situation in order to protect the right to health of students and teachers.

"All options are open in the context in which we do not understand to get vaccinated! In the situation where other activities are suspended, in the interest of protecting the right to health of students and teachers, we support the adjustment of the school year structure to the extremely serious epidemiological situation we are facing," said the Minister on Wednesday, when talking about the possibility of students having a one-month holiday, in the current pandemic context, to avoid online schooling.

On Tuesday, Romania hit record numbers of COVID-19 infections, and also in the number of deaths recorded among the SARS-CoV-2 patients, Agerpres informs.