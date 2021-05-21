EnergMin, Hidroelectrica exec discuss developing green hydrogen production technologies

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu visited on Friday the Lotru Ciunget Hydroelectric Power Plant in Valcea County, to discuss with President and CEO of Hidroelectrica Bogdan Badea the development of green hydrogen production technologies, according to a Hidroelectrica press statement.

Also on Friday, Popescu called on the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI) in Ramnicu Valcea, where he discussed a strategy to achieve the national decarbonisation targets set at European level.

Analysed on these visits were technologies that have the potential to contribute significantly to the reduction of the carbon footprint, according to the Hidroelectrica press statement, agerpres.ro confirms.

Popescu is quoted as explaining that he made the visits to see what hydrogen research means.

"The Ministry of Energy is preparing a national hydrogen strategy. I came to Valcea County to discuss these issues; I wanted to see at the National Research-Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies what research in this field means. Both Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica have hydrogen projects. I am confident that together, under all the programmes that Romania will carry out, there will be partnerships between the government, industry and research," Popescu is quoted as also saying.

Hidroelectrica CEO Bogdan Badea said that he is open to the idea of collaborating with other Romanian companies for the development of green hydrogen production capacities.

Hidroelectrica is interested in diversifying its business to the green hydrogen production area, already unfolding a Green Hydrogen on the Blue Danube project.

It is also concerned with electromobility development, as well as with the diversification of its portfolio to include wind and solar production.

Hidroelectrica is a leader in electricity production and the main provider of technological services required for the National Energy System and a vital company for the strategic sector that has an impact on national security. Hidroelectrica is operating 209 hydroelectric power plants of an installed capacity of 6,482 MW. Also in the company's portfolio there is a wind farm at Crucea of an installed capacity of 108 MW.