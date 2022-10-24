 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Energy regulator approves new power plant on former Oltchim platform

anre.ro
sigla ANRE Romania

The regulatory committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has authorised the construction of new power plants, with one of them being located on the Oltchim platform, told Agerpres.

Chimcomplex will thus build in Ramnicu Valcea a high-efficiency cogeneration plant of a capacity of 46.2 MW that will be located on the platform of the former Oltchim chemical works.

ANRE also authorised the building of photovoltaic power stations in the counties of Mehedinti and Bacau.

It says it will continue to look into Romania's electricity production and publish, regularly, on their website, detailed reports on the updated state of the installed powers.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.