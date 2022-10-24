Energy regulator approves new power plant on former Oltchim platform

The regulatory committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has authorised the construction of new power plants, with one of them being located on the Oltchim platform, told Agerpres.

Chimcomplex will thus build in Ramnicu Valcea a high-efficiency cogeneration plant of a capacity of 46.2 MW that will be located on the platform of the former Oltchim chemical works.

ANRE also authorised the building of photovoltaic power stations in the counties of Mehedinti and Bacau.

It says it will continue to look into Romania's electricity production and publish, regularly, on their website, detailed reports on the updated state of the installed powers.