EnerMin Popescu encourages Turkish companies to invest in Romanian energy sector

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, on a visit to Istanbul, said he encouraged Turkish companies to invest in the Romanian energy sector, according to a post on his Facebook page.

"Today [Thursday - ed.n.] I am in Istanbul where I am participating in the 27th Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation Romania-Turkey, together with Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. In relation Energy, we agreed to intensify bilateral relations, by setting up a joint working group, included. The agenda of the energy talks will include regional energy projects of common interest with the potential to diversify energy sources and supply routes, cooperation in the Southern Gas Corridor (GSC), the LNG sector, cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as the exchange of expertise and technologies," the minister wrote.

He also attended a meeting with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay during which co-operation to optimize the use of energy resources was also addressed.

"And this means completing interconnectivity and diversifying transportation routes, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor. We conveyed that we encourage companies in Turkey to invest in energy, to contribute to the modernization of the Romanian energy sector," Popescu added, Agerpres informs.