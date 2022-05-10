EnviMin: Rationally and efficiently, we must fight for emission reduction in agriculture

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, declared on Tuesday that he does not share the opinions regarding eliminating chemical fertilizers from agriculture, because productivity would greatly reduce, specifying that he supports precision agriculture regarding increasing efficiency in this field.

"I do not agree with those opinions that say to eliminate chemical fertilizer from agriculture because productivity would reduce greatly, but I do support precision agriculture, where we can greatly increase efficiency. I do not agree with those that say that we should not longer eat beef. Apart from the fact that my farm, a family farm, would have a pretty big problem, I would as well, because I really like beef. I do not like extreme approaches, but rationally and efficiently we must fight to reduce emissions in the agricultural sector," Barna Tanczos specified, during the National Conference dedicated to the "Young Leaders for Agriculture" Program.

He highlighted that the measures for reducing emissions should be active and efficient, given the conditions in which transport and agriculture are areas that have the highest impact on the environment.

"You are the most receptive generation to environmental challenges. You are the generation that best understands that what we are doing and what we are leaving behind will impact nature, both long-term and medium-term. Today I am the Minister of Environment and I am looking at the activity in agriculture with different eyes. I hope it's not brainwashing. (...) Apart from production, apart from ensuring food for the citizens, agriculture also has an impact on the environment. Europe's challenges, global challenges, are very big, when it comes to protecting the environment. The EU statistics show that non ITS areas, so we are not talking about energy production, transport or areas that massively pollute, but the other areas that have a significant impact, transport and agriculture being the sectors that have the highest impact on the environment: 25% transportation, 25% agriculture. Agriculture is based a lot on methane emissions, carbon dioxide emissions and certainly, measures should be more active, efficient, for reducing emissions," he said.AGERPRES