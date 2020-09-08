 
     
EnvMin Alexe: We have 480mln lei for 350 environmentally friendly means of transport

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Costel Alexe

Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Costel Alexe told a Tuesday's press conference that he launches for public debate the financing guide for ecological public transport in urban agglomerations.

According to the environment minister, the financing program has a budget of 480 million lei for 2020 and aims to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Through this program, town halls can purchase less polluting vehicles.

"Today we launched for public consultation the program on improving air quality and obviously reducing greenhouse gases by investing in electric public transport: trams, trolleybuses or buses, environmentally friendly means of transport. We have 480 million lei for this program and we hope it will contribute by some 350 public transport transport means at national level, which will benefit the citizens. In the next 30 days the program is in public consultation, so that any person or interested party can intervene to have a program as good as possible," said Costel Alexe.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Environment would cover 80% of the expenses for the purchase of such a environmentally friendly means of transport, the remaining 20% being the contribution of each local administration.

