Epidemiological screening, temperature checks for Constanta airport passengers

Travelers at the 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' International Airport in Constanta undergo epidemiological screening and temperature checks with non-contact thermometers as part of a complex plan of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the airport company said in a release.

The passengers must also fill out forms with information about the areas they traveled to and the persons they have come in contact with.

The plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus is implemented in cooperation with the Health Ministry, through the Public Health Department, and with the Border Police General Inspectorate, the release states.

The passengers are given informative materials on the coronavirus, with mandatory rules and measures to follow.

All aircraft operation is in strict compliance with the mandatory hygiene measures instructed by the Public Health Directorate, the cited source said.

"There are no direct flights from/to the areas at risk during this period. No passenger has been identified so far with Covid-19 infection symptoms, and the airport activity unfolds normally," the Constanta 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' International Airport said.