EPP summit in Sibiu/Iohannis: There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above law

He pointed out that "the defense of the rule of law has become a more and more common phrase in Europe" and the mission of the Member States is to explain to European citizens that this is not a question of political rhetoric, but one on which the everyday life of every European depends.""We have also witnessed in Romania an assault on the rule of law and other EU member states. There are still political forces whose leaders want to be above the law, who do not like it when fundamental institutions of the rule of law are investigating and bringing to light corruption deeds and the theft of public money, be they national or European. Defending the rule of law has become a phrase more and more common in Europe. It is our mission to explain to European citizens that this is not a matter of political rhetoric, but one on which the everyday life of every European depends. Simply put - if the rule of law is threatened, then every citizen stands to suffer, sooner or later. Romania is a profoundly European country and it will remain like this in the future and that is why the vote that you will give at the referendum matters. It is the vote - the referendum vote - for the European future of Romania," the president pointed out.