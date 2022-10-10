EPP Women's Organization Autumn Academy to take place in Cluj-Napoca over Oct 14 - 15

Women delegates of the European People's Party, including two European Commissioners, will participate in the Autumn Academy of the EPP Women's Organization taking place in Cluj-Napoca between October 14-15.

"Considering that the goal of the European People's Party Women's Organization is to promote those subjects, those aspects that are essential for women: equal opportunities, participation in decision-making structures, reducing the wage gap, eliminating domestic violence, eliminating school dropout etc., the top priority of the EPP Women's Organization is to represent and support these women in achieving their goals, to set up a platform for permanent and direct dialogue between national women's organizations - participants or members - and also organize discussions, round table meetings, conferences, forums, events, where experience exchanges help clarify a plan of action, a strategy for solving major issues," deputy Rozalia Biro, president of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania's Women's Organization and of the EPP Women's Organization, told a press conference on Monday, Agerpres informs.

European Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka uica, and European Commissioner for Innovation, Scientific Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel will also attend the event in Cluj, as will acting President of the Romanian Senate Alina Gorghiu, Deputy Prime Minister and UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor, and representatives of the EPP women's organizations across the EU, as well as from the Republic of Moldova and Albania.