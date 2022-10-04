 
     
ESDN 2022 Conference to take place in Bucharest Oct 4 - 5

http://romania-durabila.gov.ro/
Departamentul pentru Dezvoltare Durabilă DDD

The government's Department for Sustainable Development organizes between October 4-5 the annual conference of the European Sustainable Development Network (ESDN).

According to the organizers, the title of the event this year is Europe's Position as Leading Change Agent against the Triple Planetary Crisis - Climate Change, Biodiversity Loss and Pollution.

The two-day conference brings together leaders and experts from all over the world: Austria, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Holland, France.

The keynote speakers include Laszlo Borbely - state councilor and coordinator of the Sustainable Development Department, Mircea Abrudean - head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Barna Tanczos - Minister of the Environment, Water and Forests, Alexandra-Maria Bocse - state councilor with the Presidential Administration's Department for Climate and Sustainability, and Daniel Dubas - delegate of the Federal Council for the 2030 Agenda - the Swiss Federal Office for Territorial Development, told Agerpres.

