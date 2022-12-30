EU-funded contract worth almost 213 ml RON signed for expansion of Oradea Airport passenger terminal

General manager of the Oradea International Airport, Razvan Horga, signed on Thursday at the Transport Ministry headquarters the EU funding contract for an almost 213 million RON project to expand the passenger terminal, the Bihor County Council said in a release.

Following the implementation of the project, the built area of the terminal will increase more than four times from the current 2,925 sqm to approximately 12,500 sqm, Agerpres informs.Funding will be provided through the 2014 - 2020 Large Infrastructure Operational Program, under Priority Axis 2 - Development of a quality, sustainable and efficient multimodal transport system.Of the total amount of the project of 212,844,709.50 RON, the eligible amount is 166.511 million RON, of which 163.180 million RON in non-refundable EU money (from the European Regional Development Fund) and the eligible public contribution from the state budget, and 3.33 million RON coming from the budget of the Bihor County Council.The investment is due for completion in 8 months, of which two for the design and 6 for the execution of the works.The terminal will be expanded to accommodate a traffic of 400 passengers per flow, with four main flows provided: Schengen departures/arrivals and non-Schengen departures/arrivals. There are also dedicated secondary flows for VIP departures and arrivals. The handling capacity will be of 800 passengers/hour, both for domestic and international flights.Commercial spaces and offices for the administrative, handling, security staff and for representatives of control authorities - border police, Intelligence Service and customs - will also be built as part of the project.The investment also provides for the expansion of the concrete platforms in front of the terminal to facilitate the access of passengers, staff and airport equipment, the expansion of the access road and of the parking (capacity of 320 places), the purchase of a de-icing machine for freezing weather and other related works.