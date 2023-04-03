European Commissioner Elisa Ferreira: Cohesion Policy plays an important role in making up for gaps

The European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, declared, on Monday, in Iasi, that the cohesion programs of the European Union represent a joint investment through which funds are allocated to the member states, mentioning in this regard that they have an important role in making up for the gaps.

"The European Commission and Romania commit 45 billion EUR in this case and involve them in the future of Romania. It is a substantial amount. It is 2,400 EUR for each person in Romania. It is much more than a large amount of money. With the help of this money and everything that comes with it we have the sign of our interdependence, the consequence of our union and the recognition of the fact that if the world wants to be unusual every component of it, every part of it must become stronger", said European Commissioner Elisa Ferreira.

The European official also emphasized the fact that this is the third round of cohesion policy in Romania, mentioning in this regard that "each round has been marked by economic growth and a substantial improvement in the standard of living".

According to the quoted source, although there has been massive progress, there is still a lot of work to reduce the gaps between the capital Bucharest and other disadvantaged regions.

"The ambition is to do more, better. This ambition cannot disappear. This convergence must become a reality within the country for the good of Romania and all Romanians, wherever they live. The capital city, Bucharest, has an income per head per capita which is almost twice the European average. So it's a wonderful achievement. But there are regions like Vaslui where the per capita income is a third of the European average or slightly more. That is, a difference of six times more between Bucharest and the less prosperous regions", said Elisa Ferreira.

According to the European Commissioner, these disparities become more visible and more risky during crises, in periods of transition, such as, for example, those we are going through today.

Elisa Ferreira also stated that she wants Romania to become more resilient and inclusive.

She mentioned the fact that in recent years, especially during the COVID crisis, there was an urgent need for investments in health protection, in education, in social infrastructure, to ensure a decent life for all Romanians.

European Commissioners Nicolas Schmit and Elisa Ferreira, together with the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai and the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, were in Iasi on Monday to take part in the launch of the national programs related to the Cohesion Policies 2021-2027.