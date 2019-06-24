Extending bilateral defense cooperation, discussed by statesec Nasta, Montenegrin Defense Parliamentary Committe's head Stanisic

The concrete modalities of cooperation between Romania and Montenegro in order to extend bilateral defense cooperation were among the topics discussed by the Secretary of State for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations, Nicolae Nasta, at the meeting with the chair of the Security and Defense Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Montenegro, Obrad Miso Stanisic.

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MapN), the two officials have said that joint training activities are the best opportunity to strengthen and maintain cohesion within the Alliance, to maintain solidarity between member states, respectively. At the same time, the increase in the interoperability of the forces, as well as the demonstration of the capacity for dislocation and concentration in the short term, is envisaged, informs a press release issued by the MApN on Monday for AGERPRES.

In this respect, the Secretary of State extended the invitation to participation of Montenegrin soldiers in multinational exercises within the CJET - Combined Joint Enhance Training, within the Allied presence adapted to the Black Sea region, planned for 2019.

"Regarding regional cooperation, Montenegro's membership of NATO contributes substantially to the stability of the Western Balkans and to counteracting threats to the region's security. Belonging to the North Atlantic Alliance and geographic proximity mean that the two countries set common strategic goals, such as maintaining stability, security and Euro-Atlantic values in the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region," the press release said.

According to the quoted source, Romania and Montenegro remain strongly committed to identifying areas of cooperation of interest to NATO's efforts to strengthen confidence and cooperation in the region, and the Process of South East European Defense Ministers (SEDM), the event to be held in Bucharest in October this year, continues to play a key-role in strengthening peace and regional stability.

The meeting of the two officials was also attended by Deputy Dorel-Gheorghe Caprar, chairman of the Committee for Defense, Public Order and National Security of the Chamber of Deputies.