Finance Ministry draws RON 60 million off banks

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew RON 60 million off banks, in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 98 months and an average yield of 7.51% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the additional issue was RON 60 million, and the banks signed up for 150 million lei, told Agerpres.

The ministry has planned for March 2023 borrowings off commercial banks of RON 5.2 billion, of which RON 720 million through additional offer of non-competitive bids

The total amount of RON 5.920 billion is by 245 million higher than the 5.675 million planned in February and it will be used to refinance public debt and the government deficit.