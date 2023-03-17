 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Finance Ministry draws RON 60 million off banks

Ministerul Finanțelor Publice
MFP Ministerul Finanțelor

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew RON 60 million off banks, in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 98 months and an average yield of 7.51% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the additional issue was RON 60 million, and the banks signed up for 150 million lei, told Agerpres.

The ministry has planned for March 2023 borrowings off commercial banks of RON 5.2 billion, of which RON 720 million through additional offer of non-competitive bids

The total amount of RON 5.920 billion is by 245 million higher than the 5.675 million planned in February and it will be used to refinance public debt and the government deficit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.