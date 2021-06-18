Finance Ministry launches new offer of FIDELIS government securities

The Finance Ministry launches a new offer of FIDELIS government securities, and resident and non-resident individuals aged over 18 can underwrite between June 22 - July 12, 2021 through partner banks BT Capital Partners & Banca Transilvania, Banca Comerciala Romana and BRD - Groupe Societe Generale RON and euro denominated bonds which are also listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Finance Ministry said in a release.

The RON-denominated securities have maturities of 1 and 2 years and pay annual interest rates of 2.95% and 3.25%, respectively; those in euro have a two-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 1%.

The face value of a FIDELIS government security is 100 lei for the RON-denominated issue and 100 euros for the issue in euro, and the minimum subscription is 5,000 lei, respectively 1,000 euros.

Government securities intended for the population are remunerated with annual interest rates above the level of government securities traded on the interbank secondary market. The intermediary banks charge no fee for the subscription for FIDELIS government securities and the proceeds from interest and capital gains are non-taxable.

The holders of Tezaur or FIDELIS government securities from former issues that reached maturity may reinvest the gains left uncollected in the new issue.