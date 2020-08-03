FinClub financial education programme for high school students opens for registrations

10th to 12th graders who want to participate in the FinClub financial education programme run by several financial institutions can sign up starting today on the website of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), according to an ASF press statement released on Monday.

ASF, the National Bank of Romania, the Ministry of Public Finance and the Romanian Association of Banks launched on Monday, in partnership, a financial education programme for high school students passionate about the financial market called FinClub.Organised under a collaboration agreement on financial education, concluded between the four institutions, the FinClub programme entails the creation of a financial education club whose activity will take place in the form of bi-monthly online meetings, in order to find out and deepen financial concepts, says the source. The agreement aims to carry out joint activities in the field of financial education and the drawing up of the National Financial Education Strategy (SNEF).Participation in the first year in FinClub is limited to 100 students nationwide, with meetings to be organised between September 1, 2020 - June 1, 2021.Signing up for FinClub can be made online from August 3 to August 24. The registration form and the Club Regulations are available on the ASF website, at https://asfromania.ro/edu/fin-club/, as well as on the Facebook page of the Financial Oversight Authority.Training the students will be lecturers, teachers, trainers, representatives of the financial markets, representatives of various economic sectors, people of various professional backgrounds, according to ASF.