FinMin Teodorovici: Any delay of budget rectification can create adverse effects in economy

Any delay of the budget rectification can create adverse effects in the economy, the Minister of Public Finances, Eugen Teodorovici stated on Tuesday at Victoria Palace.

"First of all, the salary part - the month of September, in the event of a delay of the budget rectification, it will basically remain uncovered for a series of public level entities. Moreover, the 10 percent blockages, that the budget law has foreseen for different structures, individually - if such a blockage is maintained, the investment part, both centrally, as well as locally, will suffer, in the sense that delays can occur, and, of course, with penalties or even blockages in the progress of public projects," Teodorovici said.According to the Finance Minister, there are many investment projects locally underway which could encounter difficulties due to such a delay."We have investment projects involving county, municipal roads, streets, water supply, sewage, schools and other such projects, necessary at the level of the local authorities," Teodorovici pointed out.He also specified that the budget amendment draft project provides for funds intended to helping those whose animals were affected by the swine fever."In addition, the acquisition of disinfectants, mobile incinerators, the transportation of sacrificed animals and other such activities that require immediate action and (...) with an effect on the budget, in order to adjust things, as is normal," Teodorovici said.According to the Finance Minister, the fact that the budget amendment is delayed can produce unpleasant effects and can even jeopardize the access to treatment of patients who suffer from serious illnesses, the provision of blood supplies, already insufficient and necessary in healthcare establishments to carry out blood transfusions as well as the sending of patients abroad for treatment which cannot be ensured in Romania," Teodorovici added.