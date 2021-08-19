FinMin Vilceanu: We are interested in fiscal-budgetary consolidation and continued and sustainable economic growth

Fiscal-budgetary consolidation and continuous and sustsained economic growth are among the main objectives of the current Minister of Finance, Dan Vilceanu, according to his statements on Thursday at the headquarters of the relevant ministry.

"First of all, you know that a project is underway for e-invoicing at the Ministry, and there are also other important projects. The Ministry of Finance is the only revenue-generating ministry in the Romanian Government and I think that this is the main priority. We want, as you know, to consolidate Romania's budget, we are interested in fiscal-budgetary consolidation and continuous and sustained economic growth," Vilceanu told the journalists gathered at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance.

He specified, on Thursday, that a fiscal-budgetary consolidation is pursued both on the revenue side and on the expenditure area.

"That is, on the one hand, are are seeking to have more revenues, to have more and more revenues to be collected at the state budget, and you can only do that through digitalisation and better collection, obviously, and also on the expenditure side, we want to make the expenditures more efficient, so that the expenditures from the state budget go, mainly, to expenditures that will later generate income. And here I refer to investments, obviously, and less to inefficient expenditures," said Dan Vilceanu.

At the same time, in connection with the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, the official underscored that this initiative "is not PNDL (National Plan for Rural Development)."

"First of all, I want to tell you that this Anghel Saligny Investment Programme is not PNDL. It is completely different. In this programme we do not have light bulbs, we do not have schools, we do not have all kinds of investments that were in the past in the PNDL. Secondly, this programme is part of an investment model that we apply in this government, that is, we make reforms under the PNRR, we finance the reforms under the PNRR, and then from European funds all the other big projects that can be financed from European funds, but I want to tell you that you can never finance a communal road from European funds and I don't think people have to stay in the mud, just because we can't finance from European funds," the dignitary explained.

Dan Vilceanu took over the minister of finance portfolio on Thursday morning, from Prime Minister Florin Citu, who was the interim finance minister, Agerpres informs.