Firea: I will no longer run for Bucharest's mayoralty if center-left flank has better candidate

Bucharest's Mayor General Gabriela Firea said that she would no longer candidate for the Bucharest City Hall's mayoralty if there was a better candidate than her on the center-left flank, but she mentioned that, from all the studies so far, she and President Klaus Iohannis are the first Romanians trust the most.

"Tonight, in front of you, I announce that I will no longer run for the Bucharest City Hall's mayoralty if on the center and center-left flank the gentlemen we are talking about tonight have a much higher percentage than me, but from all the studies we have so far, made with all public opinion poll houses, I and the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, for four years we have been in turn either number 1 or number 2 in the trust of the population, so in the trust of Romanians. (...) In the last week nothing could have happened.(...) I do not cling to the seat, I was not born mayor general. (...) If PSD [Social Democratic Party] or an alliance formed by left and center-left parties have a better candidate than me, in the sense of validating the public in Bucharest, I do not cling to the chair," said Firea, on Tuesday, on Antena 3 private TV station.