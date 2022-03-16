First refugee patient of Sibiu County Hospital gives birth to baby girl

The first refugee patient from Ukraine of the Sibiu County Clinical Emergency Hospital, Ludmila, has given birth to a baby girl, named Evelina.

"In all this madness of war, we also have positive news. M.L. is the first refugee patient in our hospital and we are glad that she had a good birth, a beginning and an aid for the future of Ukraine," said the director of the Sibiu County Clinical Emergency Hospital, Daniel Chelcea.

He conveyed to the family well wishes and hopes for peace.

Ludmila is a refugee from a village near Cernauti (e.n. - Chernivtsi in Ukrainian), who ran from the war with two children and pregnant with Evelina. Their chance lie in the priest of Vestem village, Bogdan Constantin Taifas, who extended a helping hand.

"I'm from Ukraine, from a village near Cernauti. I'm here, in Vestem [Sibiu County] since a week ago. At home there's the husband and a son, but they're staying locked up inside," said, a few days ago, Ludmila.

The woman ran from Ukraine with the purpose of reaching her mother, who is working in Italy. AGERPRES