 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

First refugee patient of Sibiu County Hospital gives birth to baby girl

Jerusalem Post
bebelus

The first refugee patient from Ukraine of the Sibiu County Clinical Emergency Hospital, Ludmila, has given birth to a baby girl, named Evelina.

"In all this madness of war, we also have positive news. M.L. is the first refugee patient in our hospital and we are glad that she had a good birth, a beginning and an aid for the future of Ukraine," said the director of the Sibiu County Clinical Emergency Hospital, Daniel Chelcea.

He conveyed to the family well wishes and hopes for peace.

Ludmila is a refugee from a village near Cernauti (e.n. - Chernivtsi in Ukrainian), who ran from the war with two children and pregnant with Evelina. Their chance lie in the priest of Vestem village, Bogdan Constantin Taifas, who extended a helping hand.

"I'm from Ukraine, from a village near Cernauti. I'm here, in Vestem [Sibiu County] since a week ago. At home there's the husband and a son, but they're staying locked up inside," said, a few days ago, Ludmila.

The woman ran from Ukraine with the purpose of reaching her mother, who is working in Italy. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.