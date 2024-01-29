Subscription modal logo Premium

First Therapeutic Community Centre in Romania for treatment of addictions, inaugurated in Targu Mures

The Social MED association inaugurated on Monday in Targu Mures the first Therapeutic Community Centre in Romania, authorized to provide services for the treatment of addictions through a multidisciplinary approach, according to international standards.

The primary psychiatrist physician Ruxandra Ivan Vascan said during the inauguration that the international experience of the centre's medical staff will provide individualized therapeutic programs, with high clinical results that will meet the specific needs of each patient who comes for detoxification, overcoming alcohol and other addictions, by offering comprehensive rehabilitation treatments with individualized psychological support, based on a new concept in addiction medicine, agerpres reports.

The beneficiaries of the centre will have access to accommodation spaces furnished at high standards of comfort, located in a quiet area, and the rehabilitation process will integrate psychosocial, somatic aspects, will combine cognitive and behavioural therapies with advanced medicinal methods.

The representative of the National Anti-Drug Agency, Radu Vasile Pop, said that since 2018 the institution has not received any request to open a therapeutic centre for the treatment of drug addictions.

The prefect of Mures County, Ciprian Dobre, welcomed the establishment of this unique centre in the country, but said that, for the time being, neither the judges who could order treatment for drug users nor the parents know who will pay the costs of these procedures or whether the state could pay for these treatments.

