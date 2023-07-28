Five Romanian crews, qualified directly in ECA Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships

Five Romanian crews qualified directly in the finals of the ECA Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint European Championships from Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal, on Thursday.

In the men's 1,000 meter double kayak (juniors), Bogdan Pinzariu and Roland Kupas won the first series (3:28.177) and will play in Final A.

Iulian Serghei and Ioan Rotundu won the second series in junior double canoe over 1,000 meters (3:55.237), so they will play in Final A.

In the Under-23 men's double canoe for 1,000 meters, the brothers Adrian and Victor Stepan ensured their presence in Final A, after taking third place in the first series (3:45.567). The Stepan brothers also reached the final in the 500 m, after taking third place in the first series (1:50.657).

In the female junior 500 m double canoe event, Andreea Alexandrov and Anamaria Chirosca took Final A from third place in the first series (2:19.596).

Seven other Romanian crews qualified for the semi-finals.AGERPRES