Florin Citu: I will meet with PSD representatives on PNRR topic on Thursday

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that he will have a meeting at the Victoria Palace on Thursday with Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), agerpres reports.

He added that also on other topics he addressed invitations to dialogue to PSD representatives, but they did not respond.

"Tomorrow at 15:00 I will have a meeting with the Government with some PSD representatives on exactly this topic. I want to remind you that I was the one who, on the budget, I told Mr. Ciolacu to come to be presented the budget but he did not come. When it is about pandemic, health professionals, I said that I was willing to listen to solutions (...) he did not come. Let's see tomorrow if the PSD accepts the invitation to discuss a program that interests all Romanians, the National Recovery and Resilience Program," Citu told a Wednesday's press conference.