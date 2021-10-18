 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Florin Roman announces that he is taking over position of interim speaker of Chamber of Deputies

Facebook
Florin Roman

National Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman announced on Monday that he is taking over the position of interim speaker of the Chamber of Deputies for a period of two weeks, after the Standing Bureau of the legislative forum took a decision in this regard.

He said the discussion in the Permanent Bureau was "collegial".

"There was also a discussion about a rotating leadership for this period of somewhat instability at the level of the Chamber of Deputies. This solution was reached. There was a vote - seven for this proposal and five colleagues who were present but did not vote," added the PNL deputy, Agerpres informs.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.