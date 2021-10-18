Florin Roman announces that he is taking over position of interim speaker of Chamber of Deputies

National Party (PNL) deputy Florin Roman announced on Monday that he is taking over the position of interim speaker of the Chamber of Deputies for a period of two weeks, after the Standing Bureau of the legislative forum took a decision in this regard.

He said the discussion in the Permanent Bureau was "collegial".

"There was also a discussion about a rotating leadership for this period of somewhat instability at the level of the Chamber of Deputies. This solution was reached. There was a vote - seven for this proposal and five colleagues who were present but did not vote," added the PNL deputy, Agerpres informs.