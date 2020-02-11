Flu claims 29 lives so far

The number of people who have died so far due to the flu has reached 29, announced on Tuesday the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health.

The last four people who died from the flu are three men and one woman who had not been vaccinated.One of the men was 78 years old, he was from Arges County, had pre-existing medical conditions, being confirmed with influenza A virus, subtype (H1) pdm09. The second man, aged 61, from Iasi County, also had pre-existing medical conditions, also being confirmed with influenza A virus, subtype (H1) pdm09. Another man, aged 51, from Mures County, had no known medical conditions.The 71-year-old woman, from Iasi County, had pre-existing medical conditions, being confirmed with influenza A virus, subtype (H1) pdm09.

AGERPRES