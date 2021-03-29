 
     
Football: Romania, defeated by Germany 1-0, in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Romanian national football team was defeated by the German national team 1-0 (1-0), on Sunday evening, on the National Arena in Bucharest, in Group J of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to AGERPRES.

Germany definitely dominated the game and won through the goal scored by Serge Gnabry (16), an honorable result for Romania, given the difference on the field.

In the next matches of the qualifiers, Romania will encounter Armenia in Erevan on Wednesday, and Germany will play in Duisburg, against North Macedonia.

Romania is in the group also with Iceland and Liechtenstein. The first place in the group qualifies directly to the final tournament and the second places will compete in playoffs. The last World Cup in which Romania participated was in 1998, in France.

