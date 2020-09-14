Foreign direct investments down 60pct Jan-July

Foreign direct investment decreased in the first seven months of 2020 by 60.23% compared to the same period last year, to 1.326 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totalled EUR 1,326 million (compared with EUR 3,335 million in January - July 2019), of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) registered a net value of EUR 779 million and intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 547 million," reads a press release of the BNR.The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital decreased in the first seven months of the current year by 37%, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 2,110 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).The 2,110 new companies had a subscribed share capital in the total amount of 4.574 million dollars, decreasing by 66.3% compared to January-July 2019.By fields, most registered companies were registered in wholesale and retail trade, motor vehicles and motorcycle repairs, respectively 31.42% of the total, professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities - 20.87% and transport, storage and communications - 12.61%.At the end of July 2020, there were 229,002 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was 63,917 billion dollars.