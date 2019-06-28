Foreign Ministry's Grigore at Crans Montana speaks about Romania's stability pole role in Western Balkans

Secretary of state with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Maria Magdalena Grigore at the Crans Montana Forum said that, through its policies in the foreign affairs field, "Romania will continue to be a stability and development pole for its entire vicinity, including the extended Black Sea area, the Western Balkans and the Middle East," informs Friday a press release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES.

Maria Magdalena Grigore on Thursday participated in the 30th edition of the Crans Montana Forum with the theme: "Have peace, development and stability become a dream?"The Romanian official was the main speaker in the section dedicated to "cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean." On this occasion, she underscored the special role played by Romania, including while holding the presidency of the Council of the EU, in building an architecture of stability and development in the Black Sea region and the Western Balkans. Romania is a strategic bridge linking the different regions in the Black Sea and Adriatic Sea, which is why it supports a strengthened cooperation between the two areas, she said.The high Romanian official also mentioned the achievement by Romania, during its time at the helm of the Council of the EU, of the Common Black Sea Agenda, a document that grounds a sectoral collaboration framework for the Black Sea riparian states, plus the Republic of Moldova. Moreover, she reminded Romania's actions in the Western Balkans, such as the first reunion of the EU's political managers with the representatives of the states in the region, in which context they created a European political cooperation matrix for a better promotion of the common values.At the same time, she underscored Romania's role as a catalyst in the energy security field, through the strengthening of such bridges between the national and regional policies, which brings added value to the European energy security architecture, MAE pointed out.