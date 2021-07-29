Bogdan Aurescu: National anthem 'Awaken Thee, Romanian!' carries special significance for country's diplomatic missions

The national anthem "Desteapta-te, romane/Awaken Thee, Romanian!" is a landmark for the Romanian national identity, providing to the entire world a musical and symbolic representation thereof when it is played, the Foreign Ministry states in a Facebook post on the occasion of National Anthem Day.

It goes on to mention that, as it accompanies the important moments in Romania's international diplomatic activity, the country's anthem also expresses the solidarity of Romanians everywhere.

"Playing the anthem abroad, on the occasion of official ceremonies, festivities and solemn moments, at the anniversary of National Day or the celebration of Romanian victories in international sports competitions is a solemn moment and a reason for pride. Alongside the country's coat of arms, the state seal, the National Day and the tricolor flag, the anthem 'Awaken Thee, Romanian!' carries a special significance for Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices, contributing to the promotion of the Romanian cultural identity and to the development of the ties with the Romanian communities from the host countries," the cited source states.

On July 29 Romania celebrates National Anthem Day.

"Awaken Thee, Romanian!" was sung for the first time on July 29, 1848 in the Zavoi Park in Ramnicu Valcea. At the origin of Romania's National Anthem is Andrei Muresanu's patriotic poem "Un rasunet/An Echo" published in the June-July 1848 issue of the supplement "Foaie pentru minte, inimă si literatura/Paper for Mind, Heart and Literature" put to a song collected by Anton Pann. The deeply patriotic and national content of the lyrics determined historian and 1848 revolutionary Nicolae Balcescu to call the anthem "a true Romanian Marseillaise".

Banned for almost half a century by totalitarian regimes, "Awaken Thee, Romanian!" was proclaimed immediately after December 1989 the National Anthem of Romania, being enshrined as such in the Constitution of 1991, Agerpres informs.