Former PM Ciolos: Only three-step solution - gov't's resignation, referendum for Justice, snap elections

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, founding member of "Romania Together Movement" party, considers that the state presently needs a profound reform and a political reform, appreciating that the only solution to the current situation is the government's resignation, the organisation of a referendum for Justice and snap elections.

"When Mr. Dragnea, a political leader with personal interests to defend in justice uses the state's institutions - the Gendarmerie, Parliament, the Government, hijacking their purpose, we are all in danger. When it comes to such situations, it is clear that we need a profound reform of the state and its institutions, just as much as we need a political reform. Enough already! To what is now happening, I can only see a three-step solution: The resignation of Dancila's Government! Referendum for Justice! Snap elections!" he wrote in a Facebook post.Ciolos added that there are no more debates in parliament and the state should use its power to protect people not dominate them."People take to the streets because those who are supposed to guard them steal from them, those who govern them lie to them, those who should lead them, abuse them. Power in the State is a tool to protect people, not dominate them. There are no more debates in parliament. Who is to blame then, if the democratic dialogue is moving in the street? Whose fault is it that Parliament was 'privatised' by a group that uses it against society?" he added.