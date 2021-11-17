Former Sen Dan Sova handed 4-year prison sentence in CET Govora influence peddling case

Former Social Democrat Senator and Transport Minister Dan Sova received today a four-year prison sentence from the Bucharest Court of Appeal for influence peddling in the case of the privatisation of the CET Govora heat and power plant in which the plant's former general manager Mihai Balan was also handed three years in prison for abuse of office, agerpres reports.

Under a June 2018 ruling of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Dan Sova was initially supposed to serve three years in prison, but he was released after six months, as his sentence was overturned by the Constitutional Court which found the 5-judge Supreme Court panels did not meet the legal requirements.

The case was then moved to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, which ordered a longer retrial sentence for Sova - 4 years, but the ruling is not final.