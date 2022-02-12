ForMin Aurescu, Canadian counterpart Joly talk about Ukraine's proximity security situation

Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed on Saturday, during a telephone conversation, with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, about the worrying security situation in the proximity of Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the discussion revealed the common vision of the two parties regarding the current developments and the need to continue the steps towards de-escalation.

"Minister Aurescu and Minister Joly assessed the impact of recent developments on Euro-Atlantic security and welcomed the concrete measures taken within NATO and together with allied states, which demonstrate the solidity of the collective commitment to the security of the Allies on NATO's Eastern Flank. The Romanian official thanked Canada for its constant involvement in the efforts to reassure the Eastern Allies, including through the reinforced air police missions in Romania, and invited them to continue and develop the bilateral and Allied cooperation in the field of defense. The two ministers agreed to continue their close cooperation in defining and putting into practice the concrete measures to be taken in the event of a new Russian aggression in Ukraine, highlighting the very good coordination on this subject at NATO level and between the EU, Canada and the US. They also discussed the measures Romania and Canada can take together to properly manage the current regional situation and reiterated the commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MAE release reads.

At the same time, the Romanian chief diplomat stressed the need to strengthen the deterrence and defense posture throughout NATO's Eastern Flank and especially in Romania, highlighting the proximity of our country to Crimea and the regions where Russian troops are deployed.

During the conversation, references were also made to the numerous Romanian community in Canada.

"Minister Melanie Joly agreed with the potential for developing the bilateral relationship, pointing out the substance of the constant political dialogue between the two parties. She particularly appreciated the significant contribution of the Romanian community to the Canadian society, showing that it is a vibrant community from an economic and cultural point of view," the MAE release reads.

Moreover, both ministers evoked the very good bilateral cooperation within the Francophonie, Agerpres informs.