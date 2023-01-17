ForMin Aurescu condemns 'show trial' in Belarus against Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says that Romania continues to support the "relentless fight" of Belarusians for democracy and freedom and condemns the "show trial" in Belarus against Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told Agerpres.

"I strongly condemn the show trial starting today in Belarus against Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and other Belarusian opposition leaders who stand up against the repression of the Minsk regime. Romania continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Belarus and supports their relentless fight for democracy and freedom," Aurescu wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The trial in absentia against exiled dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya began on Tuesday in Minsk.

Tsikhanouskaya, 40, is charged with ten crimes, including high treason and conspiracy to seize power in an unconstitutional manner.

In an interview with AFP in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, she called this trial farce and revenge by President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

She said that the Russian-Belarusian military maneuvers are a bluff aimed at diverting the forces of the Ukrainian army from the front line in eastern Ukraine.