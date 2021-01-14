ForMin Aurescu, new ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda, exchange of opinions

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, along with Hiroshi Ueda, the new ambassador of Japan to Bucharest, who is on a presentation visit, reviewed the main points of the bilateral agenda, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The two dignitaries noticed the upwards course of the Romanian-Japanese relations of the past years, materialized also through the act of consolidating a strategic bilateral Partnership, in accordance with the decision made by president Klaus Iohannis and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Bucharest, in January 2018.

Furthermore, Bogdan Aurescu addressed the topic of the preparations for celebrating this year 100 years since establishing diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan, as well as our country's participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The meeting was the occasion of an exchange of opinions regarding the perspectives of developing economic projects and Japanese investments in Romania, invoking the tendency of the trade increase in 2020, despite the difficulties generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador Hiroshi Ueda expressed the interest of the Japanese side regarding the furthering of "the excellent" bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, but also regarding the establishment of common objectives for 2021, MAE specified.