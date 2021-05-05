ForMin Aurescu, Switzerland Ambassador discuss diversifying political dialogue, collaboration in several areas

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday welcomed Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania Arthur Mattli, the discussion between the two taking place including in the context of celebrating, on May 9, 110 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, Aurescu discussed with Ambassador Mattli the existing opportunities for strengthening and diversifying the political dialogue and hailed the bilateral trade level, which in 2020 neared 1.6 billion dollars, increasing about 30 percent from the previous year, as well as the enhanced interest of Swiss companies in investing in Romania, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES reads.

Moreover, he encouraged the consolidation of sectoral cooperation, including in areas such as cyber security and others.

At the same time, Minister Aurescu thanked for the Swiss Confederation's support to Romania's goal of joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. They also reviewed the latest developments within the EU and the Swiss Confederation relation, agerpres.ro confirms.

Aurescu saluted the positive impact of the Swiss contribution to EU's cohesion fund, including for Romania, and the Swiss side voiced satisfaction on the results and high level of absorption of Swiss funding in Romania, the release also reads.