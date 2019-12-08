ForMin Aurescu to attend FAC meeting in Brussels

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate at the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels on Monday, with the main topics of the meeting agenda including the EU-Africa relation and the situation on human rights in the world.

"This will be the first meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the EU member states chaired by the new High Representatives of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell," according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, on the sidelines of the official meeting, Minister Aurescu will attend a working breakfast hosted by the Greek Foreign Affairs Minister, which will also be attended by Foreign Ministers of North Macedonia and Albania.

Within the working breakfast, the ministers will have an informal exchange of views on the priorities of the new High Representative and the working methods at the FAC level, the release showed.