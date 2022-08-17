Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu to be visiting Prague at invitation of counterpart Jan Lipavsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will be paying a visit to Prague on Thursday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, in the context of the Czech Republic holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, informs a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the cited source the discussions will focus on Romanian-Czech cooperation within the European Union, with an emphasis on coordinating the positions of the two states.

"The visit is an important opportunity for reconfirming the solid nature of the relationship between Romania and the Czech Republic, boosting the bilateral political dialogue and intensifying economic and sectoral cooperation", the quoted press release states.

The two foreign ministers will address current topics on the regional, European and security agenda, with an emphasis on the multiple implications of the illegal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including from the perspective of managing the food crisis, the impact of the crisis on other states such as the Republic of Moldova, of energy security and the steps necessary to reduce energy dependence on the Russian Federation.

The discussions will include an exchange of opinions on the expansion of the EU and the implementation of the conclusions of the Conference regarding Europe's future, specifies MAE in the press release.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu will equally address during the consultations the status of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area," reads the release.

The two ministers will also discuss the cooperation of the two states within NATO and the implementation of the decisions of the Madrid Summit, especially with regard to the consolidation and streamlining of the deterrence and defense posture on the Eastern Flank, including in the perspective of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs that Aurescu will host it in Bucharest at the end of November.

