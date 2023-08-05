Forta Dreptei's Orban proposes the lay-off of 200,000 public employees, cancelation of holiday vouchers

The President of the Right Force Party [Partidul Forta Dreptei], Ludovic Orban, on Saturday proposed the dismissal of 200,000 employees from the public system, and also the elimination of holiday vouchers for the same sector, as an alternative to the increase in taxes.

"The solution is in no way the reduction of fees and taxes. The solutions that we support are the increase in the level of collection, the reduction of tax evasion, especially large tax evasion in areas protected by political clientage. The second solution is to increase the speed of absorption of European funds and the use of European funds to cover for some of the expenses paid today from the state budget, especially investment expenses, and obviously the drastic reduction of budget expenditure. And this reduction does not mean the parody that PM Ciolacu proposes, namely the abolition of 200,000 vacant posts. If there are vacancies, they do not represent any expenditure for the public sector. You do not earn a single RON. This is dust in the eyes of the people. Let's lay off 200,000 employees, not abolish 200,000 vacancies. Let's lay off all the politicians from the predatory clans around the county barons, from the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party) affiliated political groups, who cut leaves to dogs at the current time in public institutions. This is reform. To abolish agencies, not to establish new ones, as they did," Orban told a press conference in Botosani.

He added that the PSD-PNL government "stood out by increasing the number of employees in the public sector."

"Since they came to power, they have hired more than 35,000 people. The PSD-PNL government is the government that had the highest employment rate in the public sector per month, approximately 2,000 employees per month," added Orban.Referring to the holiday vouchers, Ludovic Orban argued that they should be eliminated, because they created discrimination between the public and private sectors. Orban said that the money given to the HoReCa companies, through the holiday vouchers, was not used for investments, but "did nothing but increase the fees."