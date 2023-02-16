Four performances with Teatrul Mastilor, Friday and Saturday, at Venice Carnival

The Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice, in collaboration with the Pantakin Theatre Company, is organizing four performances of the Teatrul Mastilor (The Theatre of Masks) show, a production of the Elvira Godeanu Drama Theater in Targu Jiu, at this edition of the Venice Carnival, the Romanian Institute of Culture (ICR) informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The four performances will take place on Friday and Saturday, in San Marco square in Venice.

The cast includes: Madalina Ciobanuc, Adrian Serban, Radu Tudosie, Ana-Maria Negrescu, Mihai Radulea. Director: Michele Modesto Casarin. Masks: Stefano Perocco di Meduna. Assistant director: Andreea Chiritescu.

Teatrul Mastilor show, which premiered in October 2022, is a theatrical experiment that brings commedia dell'arte to the fore: "One day, in a small square, which symbolises all the public squares in the world, arrives an extraordinary, welcome, blessed group of comedians. The Nemaipomenitii (the Magnificent) company stages for the public an extraordinary journey into the universe of commedia dell'arte. The public will immerse themselves in the fascinating world of the theatre, in that universe which today is considered 'modern theatre'", explains director Michele Modesto Casarin, as quoted in the press release.