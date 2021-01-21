 
     
Free access on Sunday to museums, memorial houses under Bucharest Municipal Museum care

Muzeul Municipiului București

Access will be free, on Sunday, the Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, to all the museums and memorial houses, which are part of the Bucharest Municipal Museum.

According to a press release of the Bucharest Municipal Museum on Thursday sent AGERPRES the entrance will be free on Sunday at the Sutu Palace, Filipescu-Cesianu House, "Theodor Aman" Museum, "George Severeanu" Museum, "Frederic Storck and Cecilia Cutescu-Storck" Museum, "Ligia and Pompiliu Macovei" Art Collection, "Victor Babes" Museum, "Dr Nicolae Minovici" Museum of Popular Art and "Admiral Vasile Urseanu" Astronomical Observatory.

There will also be a special online show, to start at 6.00 pm, with soprano Arlinda Morava, piano player Adriana Alexandru and actress Theodora Stanciu to perform. The programme includes well-known patriotic songs and poems, folklore pieces and arias from Romanian operettas.

