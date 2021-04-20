Freelancing and part-time work no longer popular among Romanian job seekers (recruitment platform)

Freelancing and part-time work are no longer popular among Romanian job seekers, as 86 percent of this year's applications are for full-time jobs, shows data released by recruitment platform eJobs.

"One of the important changes in the labor market over the last year, which has strongly marked the behavior of both candidates and employees has been the exponential increase in interest in full-time jobs in large companies," the report shows.

According to a survey conducted by eJobs among candidates at the beginning of the year, the intention to leave for work abroad or to work on their own, either as a freelancer or as an entrepreneur, is at the lowest level in recent years.

Data for Q1 2021 confirms this trend - only 0.3 percent of all applications were for freelancing or project-based jobs, 11.5 percent were for part-time jobs, and 86.7 percent targeted full time jobs.

"Until the beginning of 2020, young people in particular were very attracted to the idea of freelancing and the freedom that comes with this style of work. Marketing, media, accounting or IT were favorite areas for freelancing, but for more than a year now, things have completely changed. The most sought-after jobs are those that promise stability and long-term growth opportunities, and as far as candidates are concerned, this translates into a progressively weaker interest in freelancing, and - speaking of employees - in a huge decrease in the employee turnover in companies," says eJobs Romania CEO Bogdan Badea.

The representatives of the recruitment platform say that a pattern is also taking shape in the application behavior for full-time jobs, with candidates looking rather for openings in multinational companies in fields that have withstood the economic challenges of the past year, such as retail, IT, banking or pharmacy, and focus as a secondary option on start-ups or entrepreneurial companies.

There are currently over 24,000 jobs in Romania and abroad available on www.ejobs.ro, with 1.3 to 1.5 million applications coming in monthly.

Launched in 1999, local market leader eJobs was Romania's first recruitment platform.