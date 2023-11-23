Gaudeamus Book Fair sees release of Virginia Woolf essay collection in Monica Pillat's Romanian rendition

A collection of essays by Virginia Woolf titled 'The Adventure of Reading. Hand-picked Essays' in the Romanian rendition by Monica Pillat, and the volume of poetry 'Carols and Vigil Gifts' also penned by Monica Pillat were released on Thursday at the stand of the Spandugino Publishing House at the Gaudeamus Book Fair.

"These are two heirloom books, the heirloom of modernity, the heirloom of tenderness and faith," said the moderator of the event, Cristian Patrasconiu, agerpres reports.

Attorney Valeriu Stoica remarked that this is an "atypical" book release.

"Although it is atypical, this release is not coincidental, because these two books have something in common, there is something that connects them, while obviously, there is also something that separates them. (...) Deep down, they are both books of dialogues. That's the link between them," Valeriu Stoica said, specifying that the first dialogue in 'The Adventure of Reading. Hand-picked Essays' is "the dialogue between the translator and the author," which, he remarked, gives one the feeling that Virginia Woolf's essays were written right from the beginning in Romanian.Professor Ioan Stanomir commented that "Monica Pillat is a special writer", and her translation of Virginia Woolf "is a cultural fact of the greatest importance, because Virginia Woolf - both as an essayist and as a novelist - had the privilege of being translated into Romanian by great intellectuals, and the presence of Mrs. Monica Pillat in this pantheon of translators is something I want to welcome."Monica Pillat confessed that the verses in the volume 'Carols and Vigil Gifts' are God-inspired.