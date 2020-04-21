 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 13,372 persons in institutionalized quarantine; another 41,136 in self-isolation

The New Yorker
carantina coronavirus

A number of 13,372 persons are in institutionalized quarantined in Romania, while another 41,136 are in self-isolation at home and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 2 and up to now, 2,134 persons were placed in institutional quarantine after not respecting the self-isolation period.

131 persons in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for whom the measure of quarantine was ordered for a new period of 14 days.

To date, 101,552 tests have been processed at national level.

In the past 24 hours, there were 341 calls to the single emergency number 112 and 1,465 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened especially for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.